HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer at a Swatara Township trucking terminal on Tuesday.

Township police said the employee was walking across a section of the Pitt Ohio parking lot, in the 5600 block of Grayson Road, when he was hit by the truck around 7:25 p.m.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name. They said the driver is cooperating fully with the investigation.