Wintry mix leading to a mess of snow, sleet, and ice

Light snow will move into the region this morning as moisture spreads north. Franklin, Adams, and Cumberland Counties will be the first to see the snow early this morning. This snow will be spotty and light to start, but will begin to spread as warmer air also heads north into the region. After 8am, the snow will begin to mix with sleet and eventually changeover to rain in areas south of Harrisburg. York and Lancaster counties will see this changeover first, meaning less snow for those areas. Snow will continue through much of the morning for northern areas, meaning several more inches of snow. By midday, the snow will mix with sleet and change to rain for all areas later into the afternoon. The rain will continue through the early evening, making for a slushy and slick evening commute too. Temperatures will likely be around or just above freezing during the precipitation.

The highest totals of 5″ to 8″ will be north of I-81 for Perry, Juniata, and northern Dauphin, similar to the storm we had on Sunday. The areas around Harrisburg, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, Franklin, northern parts of York counties are looking at 3″ to 5″. Southeast of Harrisburg in York and Lancaster counties, 1-3″ seems most likely at this time or less for far southern areas, due to the snow changing over quicker. Once the storm exits, skies clear and colder air returns to freeze any slush that occurred throughout the day on Wednesday. This could also yield tricky travel Thursday morning too.

Colder air will linger through tomorrow before temperatures jump up a little for Thursday. Friday then sees snow shower activity, especially for northern areas. This will not be a repeat of the mess we see today.

Temperatures then rise into the 40s for the weekend. The warmer air means plain rain showers are most likely for Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday. At least the forecast moves away from a wintry mix, but this weekend will feel damp due to the and cloud cover.