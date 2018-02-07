Winter weather could impact travel to Eagles victory parade

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Bailey Coach is taking up to six buses to Philadelphia tomorrow for those who want to join the crowd to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, and not have to deal with potentially icy roads.

Steve Dwyer is the co-owner of Bleacher Bums at the York Galleria Mall, and he says business is booming since Sunday night. “We’ve gone through thousands of shirts and hats,” said Dwyer. “Once they figured out which day, everything was about the parade. We just had people coming in droves just picking up merchandise to wear to the parade.”

John Bailey of Bailey coach says Eagles fans are booking their seats for $50 round trip. “The phone has been ringing since about 6:30 this morning,” said Bailey. “If you drive yourself, I don’t know if they’re going to have streets open down there as far as being able to park and then once you do get down into that area if you’re going to be able to get out in a timely manner.”

The buses will leave York at 4 AM, and will drop you off close to the parade. Then the coaches will make a return trip around 6:30 PM.

Bailey says you’ll have nothing to worry about after spending the day taking selfies and videos on your smartphones and tablets. “We’ll have WiFi on the bus and chargers for the mobile devices,” said Bailey. “They’ll need to recharge when they get back on the motor coach.”

Our abc27 meteorolgists say travel should be fine on main roads including the PA Turnpike, if you plan on driving.

You can expect some secondary roads to be icy.