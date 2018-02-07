White House officials review Democratic memo on Russia probe

MARY CLARE JALONICK, CHAD DAY and JONATHAN LEMIRE, The Associated Press Published:
In this Feb. 2, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo on the FBI's role in the Russia inquiry, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Ignoring the objections of the Justice Department and warnings from his own staff, Trump’s authorization of the release of a bitterly disputed, formerly highly classified memo was his latest contentious move to upend the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia or whether the president obstructed justice.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials say a review of a classified Democratic memo on the Russia election meddling investigation will be completed no later than Thursday.

The Democratic document is intended to counter a GOP memo that criticized methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump will be briefed on the memo after the review and then decide whether to declassify it.

The dueling memos have set up a standoff between Trump and congressional Democrats and deepened partisan fights on the House intelligence panel. The memos have become the recent focus of the committee’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, taking attention away from investigations into whether Trump’s campaign was involved.

