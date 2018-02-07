West Shore Theatre shows final film, closes after 78 years

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM)– The West Shore Theatre showed its final film Tuesday night before closing its doors after 78 years in business.

The final movie was ‘Loving Vincent’, the world’s first fully painted feature film, that was originally released in September of 2017.

The theatre opened in 1940. Its owner Fred Bollen said people are not going to the movies like they used to and he could not compete with Netflix.

Bollen became the owner of the theatre in 1986.

He said the most watched movie during his time at the theatre was ‘Crocodile Dundee’.

