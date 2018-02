During National Heart Month, UPMC Pinnacle is sharing wellness tips and resources to keep your heart healthy. Dr. Alex Garton, cardiologist from UPMC Pinnacle shared the health benefits and risks for drinking wine and your heart health.

Dr. Garton is also speaking about blood pressure at an event called “What the New Blood Pressure Guidelines Mean for You” at GIANT in Camp Hill. Check out the video above or log on to UPMCPinnacle.com/LoveYourHeart for more information!