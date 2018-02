LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – It may have been an unusual drawing of a theft suspect, but it produced the results police were looking for.

Lancaster police on Tuesday released a drawing of a person suspected of stealing money by posing as a vendor at Central Market. The sketch was made by a witness.

A veteran investigator took a look at the drawing and it jogged his memory.

Police have identified the suspect as 44-year-old Hung Nguyen. They’re still looking for him.