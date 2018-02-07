Thousands of state workers told not to travel during winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA State Capitol Complex shut down Wednesday due to the snow, thousands of workers being told not to travel during the storm.

The Pennsylvania Office of Administration making that call.

PennDOT says crews will benefit from keeping the more than 12,000 state workers off of the roads.

With the winter storm, schools are choosing to close or delay, you can find a full list of those closures here.

ABC27 meteorologists are tracking the storm. Read more on what to expect, here.