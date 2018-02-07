Spanier seeks to have Sandusky-related conviction overturned

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Former Penn State president Graham Spanier hopes a Pennsylvania appeals court will agree that too much time had passed for him to be charged with endangering the welfare of children over his handling of a complaint about Jerry Sandusky.

A three-judge Superior Court panel heard oral argument Wednesday in the 69-year-old Spanier’s appeal.

Spanier’s challenging a misdemeanor guilty verdict for how he responded to a 2001 report that former assistant football coach Sandusky sexually abused a boy in a team shower.

He’s arguing a two-year statute of limitations applies and had expired by the time he was charged in 2012.

The jury acquitted Spanier of conspiracy and a second count of child endangerment.

He’s been sentenced to two months in jail, but is on bail pending appeal.

