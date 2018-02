HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a home improvement scam.

Lower Paxton Township police released a photo of the unknown man on Wednesday. They said in late October or early November, a 91-year-old woman paid him $1,650 to paint portions of her home on Berryhill Road.

The paint started flaking off within a few weeks, police said.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Det. James Glucksman at 717-657-5656 and reference incident number C17-0019239.