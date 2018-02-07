Philadelphia announce parade details, Amtrak tickets sold out

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WHTM) – Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for Thursday’s Super Bowl parade as fans across the state search for ways to travel to the city to see it in person.

City officials laid out plans Tuesday while standing around the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s still covered in fingerprints after Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday.

Players and team officials will parade up Broad Street from near the team’s stadium to City Hall and on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Getting to Philadelphia on Thursday for the parade may be difficult.

Amtrak tickets on trains that would get you into city in time for the parade are sold out.

Transportation companies are getting bombarded with calls. Unique Limousine in Harrisburg is offering rides on their buses for $50 round trip.

“The trains are all booked. the roadways are going to be jam packed. There’s no parking down there. We’re offering a service that will get them there within 5 blocks of the museum. They’re gonna have to walk a bit but that’s part of the fun of going to a super bowl parade,” said Tracy Salinger of Unique Limousine.

Unique will continue to see bus tickets through Wednesday afternoon.