Pennsylvania gets federal funds to combat spotted lanternfly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will receive $17.5 million in federal emergency funding to stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made the announcement Wednesday.

“We’ve seen a dramatic expansion in the range of this pest over the last year and we need to take decisive action to prevent the spotted lanternfly from spreading throughout Pennsylvania and into neighboring states,” Perdue said in a statement. “We have the tools to fight this invasive insect and — together with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture — we have developed an area-wide approach that will begin before the pest starts to re-emerge in the spring.”

The spotted lanternfly, with its distinctive and colorful wings, was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014. The pest is a threat to apples, grapes, peaches, stone fruits and various tree species.