PennDOT: Slush kept roads from becoming icy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A mix of snow, sleet and rain made a mess of Midstate roads, but PennDOT says the slush was actually a good thing.

Plow truck crews didn’t put down much salt since the rain would just wash it away. The crews also waited to plow some roads and allowed the slush to make a barrier against freezing rain.

“When things are a little slushy, it’s better to have something on the road than not, because then you get a sheet of ice,” PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said.

Crochunis said leaving the slush on secondary roads gave crews time to focus first on major roads like interstates and highways.

“But on a road that has a lot of traffic signals, or that’s a local road like maybe Linglestown Road or Progress Avenue, they’re going to remain slushy just because that’s helping us right now,” he said.

PennDOT planned to plow and salt more when the rain, snow, and sleet stopped falling.