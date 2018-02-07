PennDOT reduces speed on major roads

Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) – Because of icy conditions, PennDOT has reduced speed limits on major roadways in South Central Pennsylvania.
Speeds are reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following highways:
- Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties
- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County
- Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties
- Interstate 283 in Dauphin County
- PA 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
- US 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties
- PA 581 in Cumberland County
- US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties
- US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties
- US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties
- US 30 in York and Lancaster Counties
- US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line
PennDOT says it has crews out treating roads. Their primary goal is to keep roads passable, not necessarily completely free of ice and snow.