PennDOT reduces speed on major roads

Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) – Because of icy conditions, PennDOT has reduced speed limits on major roadways in South Central Pennsylvania.

Speeds are reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following highways:

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County

PA 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

US 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

PA 581 in Cumberland County

US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties

US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties

US 30 in York and Lancaster Counties

US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line

PennDOT says it has crews out treating roads. Their primary goal is to keep roads passable, not necessarily completely free of ice and snow.