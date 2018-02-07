No snow day for PEMA workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plenty of state employees had Wednesday off because of the weather, but for Emergency Management, it was all hands on deck.

Jeff Thomas, the Deputy Director of PEMA says the agency called in extra crews.“We have extra people on the watch. We have a couple extra watch officers on,” said Thomas. “We have folks in to help with situational awareness to help with planning.”

Employees with PEMA were coordinating with a number of agencies, like PennDOT, the PA Turnpike Commission, and State Police. All to ensure highways are as safe as possible for drivers.

Leslie Richards with PennDOT says the storm progressed just as expected, but with some trouble in the southwestern part of the state. “We’ve had a few incidents. And where we’ve had them, we’ve been able to coordinate, make sure that people that get blocked behind the accidents get to get cleared out as quickly as possible,” said Richards.

Thomas says in Erie, the storm broke records, officially making this the city’s snowiest winter ever. “It was even more than Erie is used to, and Erie, of course, is used to a lot of snow,” said Thomas.

All told Thomas is happy with what his crews have been able to do, and work will continue into the night. “When it’s all hands on deck, it really is all hands on deck,” said Thomas.

There is concern for roads re-freezing overnight, and PennDOT says to drive slow and give plenty of room for plows and emergency responders.