Mommy Minute: Breast milk jewelry

Quinn Bryner is a working mom of two.

“I think like most women I had a love/hate relationship with breastfeeding, and especially with pumping,” Bryner said.

She admits breastfeeding her children, Owen and Fiona, definitely came with challenges.

“Being a working mom, I pumped in trains and the back of Amtrak, planes and cars and in the back of a trolley in a bridesmaid’s dress,” she remembered. “So it’s definitely something I had to commit to for 12 months.”

When Bryner saw something called “breast milk jewelry” mentioned in a Facebook group, she was intrigued.

“It basically creates a stone that lasts forever,” she said. “So my husband was like, ‘why don’t I get you that for Mother’s Day?’ And I said, ‘that sounds like an amazing gift I can give myself.”

She sent some of her milk to an online company, who sterilized it and turned it into a ring.

“When I look down at this, I think about the journey and how proud I am that that’s something I was able to give my kids,” Bryner said.

She admits, she was shy to talk about it at first. But when she started to tell other mothers, she said they all seemed genuinely interested in creating their own keepsake as a way to honor themselves.

“I don’t think women celebrate motherhood and breastfeeding and all the challenges and joys that come with that enough,” she said. “And in the end, that’s what this ring means to me. It’s the whole journey of motherhood.”

Bryner used a company called Indigo Willow to create her ring. You can find out more information about them by clicking here.