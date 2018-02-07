Lawmakers work on new congressional map as time ticks down

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are heading home with two days to comply with a court order to submit a new map of the state’s 18 congressional districts.

Wednesday’s voting sessions were canceled amid winter storms.

Rank-and-file Republicans say House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati are working on a new map and considering submitting it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf by Friday’s deadline without bringing it to a vote in either chamber.

The state Supreme Court struck down the Republican-drawn district boundaries in a gerrymandering case Jan. 22 and gave lawmakers until this Friday to produce a replacement. Otherwise, the justices say they’ll adopt a plan, potentially one proposed by a party to the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down Turzai and Scarnati’s request to halt the redrawing.