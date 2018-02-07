Fans getting permanent reminders of Eagles Super Bowl win

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kelly Ross was in Philadelphia during the Super Bowl. She says that watching the game was an emotional experience that she may never experience again.

Ross said that she wanted to make sure that she will never forget the game and she decided to get a tattoo at 717 Tattoo in Mechanicsburg. “I have been waiting since 1993.” said Ross, “We were crying after the game, and I decided that I wanted to get one.” Ross got L II tattooed on her rib cage.

Morgan Straw works at 717 Tattoo. She says that they have been getting a lot of requests since Monday. “People keep calling and calling,” said Straw, “We didn’t get that many requests during the regular season.”

Luke Rosina got a tattoo on Wednesday night. He said that it was an easy decision to make. “I would go to the games with my dad,” said Rosina ” I was so young, I would sit on his lap, so I knew after the game that I was going to get one.”