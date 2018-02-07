Erie ties winter season snowfall record _ with more to come

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – The city of Erie has now tied the record for snowfall during the winter season – and more snow is expected to fall.

A low pressure system is expected to drop three to five inches of snow on the northwestern Pennsylvania area.

But a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Cleveland tells the Erie Times-News that as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Erie has already tied the record of 149.1 inches set during the 2000-2001 season.

Meteorologist Zach Sefcovic says he expects the Erie record to fall by the afternoon update. He says “It’s been a relentless winter” for residents of the area.

Much of the seasonal total came during the Christmastime storm that brought five feet of snow to the city.

