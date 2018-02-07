Eagles Super Bowl parade to bring surprises, free subways

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for Thursday’s Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the five-mile route – and free subway rides all day.

City officials laid out plans Tuesday while standing around the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s still covered in fingerprints after Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday.

The parade will start near the stadium and travel up Broad Street, finishing on the art museum’s “Rocky Steps.” The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says subway lines will be free to help fans travel to and from the festivities.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney urges revelers to celebrate with passion and pride. He called troublemakers on Sunday night “the knuckle head contingent.”