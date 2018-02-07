Court denies claim of forced guilty plea in teacher’s 2014 murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a Lancaster man serving a sentence of life plus 20 years for the murder of a sixth-grade math teacher during a 2014 burglary at her home.

Thomas G. Moore, 28, argued his trial lawyer coerced him into pleading guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of 38-year-old Nicole Mathewson.

Superior Court on Tuesday found Moore’s claim has no merit. The court pointed out that Moore at his plea hearing swore his decision was not forced, and his responses made clear he agreed to the deal to avoid a possible death sentence.

Moore and his cousin, Marcus Rutter, broke into Mathewson’s home on North Franklin Street in Lancaster. Mathewson, a teacher at Brownstown Elementary School, was brutally beaten, stabbed, and strangled.

Rutter, who was 16 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 to 70 years for first-degree murder and a total of 54 to 109 years. Superior Court ordered a resentencing in October, finding Rutter should have received a maximum penalty of life in prison on the first-degree murder charge.