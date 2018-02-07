‘Bachelor’ star asks court to dismiss fatal accident charge

The Associated Press Published:
Chris Soules
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Iowa farmer and former TV reality show celebrity Chris Soules listens during a hearing in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, Iowa. The trial for Soules, who is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, has been rescheduled from Jan. 18, 2018, to later this year. A judge on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, approved a motion by his attorneys to postpone it. No new date has been set but Judge Andrea Dryer says a new trial should be scheduled to begin before May 7. Soules lost a legal battle Friday, Jan. 5 in the felony case when Dryer denied his motion to dismiss the charge. (Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television celebrity charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss the felony charge before it goes to trial.

Chris Soules, who appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015, filed an appeal to the state’s highest court on Tuesday.

Soules struck a farm tractor driven by a neighboring farmer on April 24 last year in northern Iowa where he lives. He called 911 and waited for first responders but left before police arrived. The tractor driver later died.

Soules contends Iowa law doesn’t require fatal wreck surviving drivers to wait for police but state prosecutors say it does.

A judge declined last month to dismiss the charge, which carries a five-year maximum prison sentence

Related Posts