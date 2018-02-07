A library without books? Universities purging dusty volumes

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – University libraries are filled with books that no one reads. Students go online for material and rarely need to consult the stacks.

Libraries are responding by unloading millions of books – putting them in storage, contracting with resellers or simply recycling them. Bookshelves are making way for group study rooms and tutoring centers, “makerspaces” and coffee shops.

It’s a radical shift. Until recently, a library’s value was measured by the size and scope of its holdings.

Some scholars oppose the book purge.

At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a state university 60 miles (96 kilometers) from Pittsburgh, faculty members are alarmed by plan to remove up to a third of the books from the shelves.