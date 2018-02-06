York police seek ID of arson suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person suspected of setting fire to a truck trailer and part of a building in the 200 block of Willis Road.

Investigators released surveillance photos of their suspect on Tuesday. They said another truck was vandalized during the incident on the night of Jan 24.

Anyone with information is asked to text “yorktips” and a message to 847411 or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.