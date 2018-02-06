Wolf to deliver final first-term budget plan to Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s forthcoming budget plan will rely on improving tax collections and a Marcellus Shale natural gas tax to put more money into Pennsylvania’s public schools, skills training, opioid-addiction prevention and social services.

Wolf is scheduled to deliver his election-year budget and speak to a joint legislative session Tuesday morning.

The governor’s plan would boost spending by about 3 percent, to almost $33 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Wolf’s fourth and final first-term budget proposal comes after three years dominated by protracted stalemates with the Republican-controlled Legislature. Things could be smoother this year, with revenue growth expected to pick up and key cost pressures easing.

Wolf is running for re-election this year.