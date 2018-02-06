Wolf, lawmakers meet ahead of deadline for congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Legislature’s top two Republicans are discussing new boundaries for Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts since they were struck down in a gerrymandering case.

Wolf said Tuesday that he didn’t know if a breakthrough was possible and he didn’t know what proposals House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati would bring to him.

Turzai and Scarnati say it’ll be difficult for lawmakers to approve new boundaries by Friday’s deadline because the state’s high court hasn’t explained why it found the boundaries to be unconstitutional.

The court’s Jan. 23 decision gave lawmakers until this Friday to pass a replacement. Otherwise, the justices say they’ll adopt a plan, potentially one proposed by a party to the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned down Turzai and Scarnati’s request to halt the redrawing.