Val’s Kids – Randy

Randy is a 14 year old with a kind heart. He is an active child and enjoyed spending time at ABC East Lanes. Randy’s favorite subjects in school,computer science and art. Randy has been in foster care since 2011, and is excited to find a forever family ” Mom and dad .Maybe a sister and a brother, a dog, and a cat,” Randy said. Randy’s adoption worker Marian Kolcun has this wish for

the young man. ” Happiness. That he finds a family that would be supportive of him, know him well, work with him, he will need lifetime support, so I want that family to be committed to him, that’s all,” Kolcun said. Randy loves to go to restaurants, theaters and parks. He is a big Star Wars fan. Randy also hopes the family who adopts him will allow him to visit his biological siblings.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx