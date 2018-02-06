Trooper Minute: Summer Camps for Kids

As we make our way into February, it’s never too early to start planning some summer activities for your children.

Parents, do you have kids ages 11-17 who would love to attend a local week-long camp to learn about law enforcement while building self-esteem, respect, and leadership? If so, look no further than Camp Cadet and State Police Youth Week programs.

For many attendees, these camps are their first time meeting a police officer. We want these first interactions to be positive and we strive to show that we are just people behind the uniform. Our staff members preach self-esteem, teamwork, and discipline as we push cadets to push themselves and overcome obstacles. Through hands-on instruction, physical fitness, and field trips, campers learn what it takes to have a career in law enforcement or the military.

A typical day includes morning physical fitness, displays and demonstrations by law enforcement agencies, and team building activities such as a ropes course or games. Campers make new friends, instill a sense of discipline, and gain a sense of pride before the week is out.

If you live in Dauphin, Perry, Cumberland, Adams, or Franklin counties, visit southcentralcampcadet.org for more information.

If you live in York or Lancaster counties, visit campcadetoflancastercounty.com.

For teens aged 15-17, visit pa-legion.com to learn about our State Police Youth Week program. State Police Youth Week is a one-of-a-kind camp staffed by troopers, Army National Guard members, and American Legion staff.

So, if your kids at home are ready for a unique challenge that they will rave about for the rest of the summer, our PSP summer camps just might be for them.

Visit psp.pa.gov for more information.