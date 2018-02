MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after police raided his Mountville home, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said.

Santos Rodriguez, 42, is charged with felony drug-dealing after the Jan. 19 search in the 3100 block of Orkney Road.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force found four ounces of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packaging, a digital scale, and six boxes of plastic sandwich bags, the district attorney’s office said.