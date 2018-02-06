Survey prompts changes to Cumberland County polling locations

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is re-evaluating it’s polling locations. A Department of Justice survey found many of the county’s polling places contained barriers for people with disabilities.

“Additional signage needed, door stops on the door, potted plants maybe being in the way. Most of these are minor and they’ve been taken care of already before we even signed an agreement,” county commissioner Vince DiFilippo said.

The county is working with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office to make the proper changes. The county will also use temporary measures like portable ramps, traffic cones, and doorbells to be more compliant on Election Day.

“Being forced, if we are forced, to move people to another poll, is it really fair, particularly since we have not received any complaints?” DiFilippo said.

The county was randomly selected for the survey and will not be fined. It is unclear how much the changes will cost and who will pay for them. Six to seven polling locations may be relocated if the county or owner can’t make the necessary changes.

The county has until 2021 to make the changes. The commissioners say any changes to polling locations would happen after the 2020 presidential election.