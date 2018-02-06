Super Bowl MVP Foles fist bumps Mickey at Disney

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Walt Disney World is throwing a parade in honor of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback rode atop a float at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, on Monday afternoon.

The parade came a day after Foles led his team to its first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

He threw for 373 yards with three touchdown passes and caught a touchdown pass on a key second-quarter fourth down.

Foles fist-bumped Mickey Mouse amid a shower of green confetti as fans cheered him on. He told the crowd, “It’s all right to yell. We’re world champs! We did it! We did it!”