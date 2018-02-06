Super Bowl MVP Foles fist bumps Mickey at Disney

The Associated Press Published:
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Walt Disney World is throwing a parade in honor of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback rode atop a float at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, on Monday afternoon.

The parade came a day after Foles led his team to its first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

He threw for 373 yards with three touchdown passes and caught a touchdown pass on a key second-quarter fourth down.

Foles fist-bumped Mickey Mouse amid a shower of green confetti as fans cheered him on. He told the crowd, “It’s all right to yell. We’re world champs! We did it! We did it!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s