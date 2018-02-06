Snow, sleet and rain to bring slushy mess tomorrow

Clouds increase after sunset as we prepare for another round of snow, sleet and rain. Temperatures will be cold enough later tonight (mid 20s), that we expect the storm to start as snow for everyone. The snow starts in Franklin county around 4am and will reach Lebanon and Lancaster counties between 6am and 8am Wednesday morning. After 8am, the snow will begin to mix with sleet and eventually changeover to rain in areas south of Harrisburg. York and Lancaster counties will see this changeover first, meaning less snow for those areas. Snow will continue through much of the morning for northern areas, meaning several more inches of snow. Eventually, by midday, the snow will mix with that sleet and change to rain for all areas. The rain will continue through the afternoon, making for a slushy evening commute too. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 30s.

The highest totals of 5″ to 8″ will be north of I-81 for Perry, Juanita, northern Dauphin, and northwestern Cumberland, similar to the storm we had on Sunday. The areas around Harrisburg, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, Franklin, northern parts of York counties are looking at 3″ to 5″”. Southeast of Harrisburg in York and Lancaster counties, 1″-3″ seems most likely at this time, due to the snow changing over quicker. Once the storm exits, skies clear and colder air returns to freeze any slush that occurred throughout the day on Wednesday. This could also yield tricky travel Thursday morning too.

Friday brings another chance of snow showers (mainly north), with rain showers developing later Saturday and lasting through Sunday.