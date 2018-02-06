Senate OKs bill to train young firefighters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has unanimously approved legislation to provide firefighter training to high school students.

Senate Bill 955 would create a three-year pilot program to provide $150,000 per year to three community colleges. The colleges would establish partnerships with high schools to provide firefighter training classes.

Co-sponsors Sen. Randy Vulakovich (R-Allegheny) and Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) said their bill would help fire companies facing severe shortages of volunteers.

“We have found that if students do not join a volunteer fire company by the time they graduate from high school, it is unlikely that they will join the firefighting ranks,” Vulakovich said in a statement.

The bill is awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives.