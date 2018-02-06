Reminder: Clear your car of snow, ice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities are warning drivers about an important danger which many people forget about, removing snow and ice from your vehicles.

Felicia Carter was driving to work on I-83 when she was hit by ice from a vehicle in front of her. “It was very frightening,” said Carter. “The truck that was in front of me started to shed huge glaciers of ice off the top of their moving vehicle.”

Carter’s windshield was now cracked and in need of repairs. “I don’t know who’s responsible, who the person is that’s responsible, and I ended up incurring the expense,” said Carter.

Fritzi Schreffler a spokesperson for PennDOT says there is a law in Pennsylvania, but many people do not obey it. “We call it the snow and ice law, and basically it requires everybody to clear the snow and ice off the top of their vehicle before they travel,” said Schreffler.

Schreffler says it’s a good law in theory, but very difficult to enforce. “What are the chances they’re gonna actually catch the person who had all of that come off of them. But do you want to be the person that’s responsible for somebody else’s injury or death,” said Schreffler.

PennDOT advises drivers to allow extra time before going anywhere to clear off your car, and it’s also recommended to be a good neighbor. “Especially if they’re elderly or they have a lot of kids and they’re trying to juggle all of them into the vehicle,” said Schreffler. “Offer to help clean off the top of the vehicle, it’s a good thing to do.”