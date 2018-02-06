Prosecutors seek to reinstate charges in 2015 Amtrak wreck

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Brandon Bostian
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017 file photo Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer charged in a Philadelphia derailment that killed eight in 2015, arrives for a preliminary hearing at the Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia. Prosecutors are set to argue that criminal charges should be reinstated against Bostian in the deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania's attorney general is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss the case against Bostian. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

A hearing is set for Tuesday in the case of Brandon Bostian, who previously had involuntary manslaughter charges thrown out after a judge determined the evidence pointed to an accident.

Eight people died when the Washington-to-New York train rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit and hurdled off the tracks. Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio traffic and lost his bearings.

Like in the fatal crash involving a speeding Amtrak train on Sunday in South Carolina, the track where the Philadelphia crash occurred did not have the technology that can automatically slow down or stop a speeding train.

