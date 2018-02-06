Police talk about security after gun shop burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Northwest Regional police were pleased when they saw surveillance photos from Trop Gun Shop.

Officers said the photos show three people who ransacked the store and stole rifles and handguns early Monday.

Investigator Chuck Tobias believes the suspects spent less than two minutes inside the store.

“They knew what they were doing,” Tobias said.

This isn’t the first high-profile gun shop burglary in Lancaster County in recent months. In November, more than 70 guns were stolen from Kinsey’s Outdoors.

“We’re working with the gun shop owners, ATF, and multi-jurisdictions trying to gain any information to help solve the crime,” Tobias said.

Tobias said they have talked to the stores about security.