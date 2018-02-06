Police seek tips on SUV in gun shop burglary case

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police believe the burglars who took 17 firearms from Trop Gun Shop early Monday used an SUV that was stolen near Harrisburg.

Northwest Regional police on Tuesday said they recovered the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, with damage to the front and sides, about a half-mile from the gun shop. The Chevy was reported stolen from Swatara Township on Thursday.

Investigators released photos of the white Trailblazer and asked anyone who saw the SUV or its occupants to call Investigator Chuck Tobias or Detective Frank Ember Jr. at 717-367-8481.

In another update to the case, investigators said three of the stolen guns were recovered in York County after an incident early Tuesday. The guns were found in another stolen vehicle after the occupants fled from police.

Police believe four burglars smashed the front door of Trop’s around 3:14 a.m. on Monday. Three men entered the store then smashed several display cases and stole handguns and rifles. The fourth person waited outside the business.

Investigators said the burglars took off after spending just two minutes inside the store, at 910 North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township. They said officers arrived within 55 seconds of the burglar alarm, but the burglars had already fled.