Patient accused of indecently assaulting hospital employees

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Berlin man is accused of indecently assaulting two Lancaster General Hospital employees.

Marvin Myers, 30, was a patient at the hospital when he asked one of the women to enter his room and explain paperwork that had been given to him. She said Myers pinned her to the wall and inappropriately touched her.

The other woman said Myers assaulted her as she was meeting with him for an initial assessment.

Myers was arrested Monday on three counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of false imprisonment.