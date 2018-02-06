New Cumberland Mayor asking residents to step up and help deal with opioid crisis

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Doug Morrow hosted a Town Hall on Tuesday at Medard’s House in New Cumberland. Nearly 200 people were in attendance.

Morrow says people in the borough are getting more information and are becoming more aware of the problem. We are asking people to be a part of the solution,” said Morrow, “We are going to clean up the problem in New Cumberland.”

Morrow says addiction has many layers and he knows people will only get help when they are ready. He says people in the community can help in the prevention of illegal drugs being sold in the borough, and help keep an eye out for those who may be struggling with opioid addiction.

“We will have community homes in the neighborhoods,” said Morrow, “That are locations where young people can go who may be in trouble or can report drug activities taking place.”

Morrow says the community is united on this effort and they will remain aggressive going forward. A follow-up Town Hall is scheduled for March 13.