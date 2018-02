CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County coroner says a 46-year-old man died in a house fire in Lower Frankford Township on Friday evening.

Coroner Charley Hall said the body of Marcus P. Snyder was found in the basement of the home in the 200 block of Pinedale Road.

Hall said the house was completely destroyed, and Snyder died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

State police are investigating the cause of the fire.