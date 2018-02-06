Lululemon’s CEO resigns over issue of conduct

The Associated Press Published:
Laurent Potdevin
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Lululemon Athletica shows CEO Laurent Potdevin. On Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, Lululemon Athletica Inc. said Potdevin has resigned as CEO effective immediately, saying he fell short of the company's standards of conduct. (Courtesy of Lululemon Athletica via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Lululemon Athletica has announced that Laurent Potdevin has resigned as CEO effective immediately, saying he fell short of the company’s standards of conduct.

The Vancouver-based maker of yoga pants and other athletic-inspired clothing didn’t offer specifics but said it expects all employees to “exemplify the highest level of integrity and respect for one another.”

A person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because of not being authorized to speak publicly said it was not a single event but “a range of instances” at issue, none of which involving the financial or operational aspects of the business.

Lululemon said it has begun the search for a successor.

