Lululemon’s CEO resigns over issue of conduct

NEW YORK (AP) – Lululemon Athletica has announced that Laurent Potdevin has resigned as CEO effective immediately, saying he fell short of the company’s standards of conduct.

The Vancouver-based maker of yoga pants and other athletic-inspired clothing didn’t offer specifics but said it expects all employees to “exemplify the highest level of integrity and respect for one another.”

A person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because of not being authorized to speak publicly said it was not a single event but “a range of instances” at issue, none of which involving the financial or operational aspects of the business.

Lululemon said it has begun the search for a successor.