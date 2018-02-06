Lenovo recalls ThinkPad laptops for fire risk

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WHTM) – Lenovo has recalled more than 78,000 laptop computers because an unfastened screw could damage the battery, causing it to overheat and catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops sold from December 2016 through November 2017.

There have been no reports of overheating in the United States.

However, the safety commission says people should visit https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL to see if their laptop is included in the recall and for assistance in locating the nearest authorized repair center for inspection and repair.

If the laptop is included in the recall, the commission said people should stop using it immediately.

