Lawmakers respond to Gov. Wolf’s budget address

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf once again proposed municipalities who use the State Police to pay for it, and is asking for money to equip them with body cameras. That’s getting a lot of reaction on both sides of the aisle.

Democrats say they were very excited about Governor Wolf’s budget proposal, and Republicans said there were things they liked, and others that brought some concern.

Wolf is proposing an additional $225 million to improve education, with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or S.T.E.M. programs, and computer science. Both sides of the aisle were very excited about that.

Wolf’s plan does not increase taxes on Pennsylvanians, and while Republicans were pleased to hear it, they’re worried that the proposed spending could lead to tax hikes in the future. Republicans say they’ll have to look at where they can try to cut spending in the proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says he hopes the budget will be passed on time this year. “I think the spirit is there, but it will be a challenge. This will not be an easy one, just because of the overspending that the Governor proposed here today. But one that we will work diligently on to bring in on time.” said Corman.

An on-time budget is an optimism also shared by the Senate Minority Leader, Vincent Hughes. “It should be done on time, shouldn’t be that that difficult,” said Hughes. “Hopefully partisan politics won’t get in the way of us doing the right thing in this budget cycle, with this budget.”

Republicans and Democrats also liked Governor Wolf’s plan to increase workforce training. Lawmakers now have until Midnight, June 30th to pass the budget.