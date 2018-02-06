Kroger to sell Turkey Hill stores to UK company

By Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WHTM) – The Kroger Company will sell its convenience store business, which includes Turkey Hill stores, to a British company for $2.15 billion, the companies have announced.

EG Group, a convenience store retailer based in Blackburn, Lancashire, will establish its North American headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio and continue to operate stores under their established banner names.

Kroger announced in October 2017 that it was exploring “strategic alternatives” for its convenience store business.

Kroger’s has convenience stores in 18 states. The stores employ 11,000 people and also operate under the names Loaf ‘N Jug, Kwik Shop, Tom Thumb, and Quik Stop.

Kroger’s supermarket fuel centers and its Turkey Hill Dairy are not included in the sale.

