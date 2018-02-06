House votes to boost ambulance reimbursements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation to increase the Medicaid reimbursement for ambulance services.

House Bill 699 would increase reimbursements for Advanced Life Support services from $200 to not less than $300. For Basic Life Support services, the bill would increase reimbursements from $120 to $180.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), said the rates were last adjusted in 2004.

“The current reimbursement rates come nowhere near covering actual costs. In fact, they are more than 200 percent below reimbursements provided by Medicare and commercial insurance,” Causer said in a statement. “Ambulance services that care for a high volume of Medicaid patients cannot continue to provide these life-saving services without additional support.”

The state House also approved legislation to allow for reimbursement when an ambulance provides treatment but does not transport the patient. Under House Bill 1013, the ALS or BLS unit must have been dispatched by a county 911 center.

Both bills are awaiting a vote in the Senate.