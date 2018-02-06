House GOP working on averting another shutdown

The Associated Press Published:
In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, lights illuminate the U.S. Capitol on second day of the federal shutdown as lawmakers negotiate behind closed doors in Washington. The era of trillion-dollar budget deficits is about make a comeback _ and a brewing budget deal hastened the arrival. Lawmakers are inching closer to a two-year, budget-busting spending pact that would give whopping budget increases to both the Pentagon and domestic programs have been inching closer to an agreement, according to aides and members of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation.

GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that’s a top priority of the party’s legion of defense hawks.

The measure would keep the government running through March 23 and reauthorize funding for community health centers that enjoy widespread bipartisan support.

