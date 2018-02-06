House GOP working on averting another shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation.

GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that’s a top priority of the party’s legion of defense hawks.

The measure would keep the government running through March 23 and reauthorize funding for community health centers that enjoy widespread bipartisan support.