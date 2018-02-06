Groundhog Day II: Wolf calls for extraction tax in budget address

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf kicked off his budget address Tuesday on a unifying note.

He put on a Philadelphia Eagles cap to thunderous applause and congratulated the recently crowned Super Bowl champions. He said fans and non-fans alike should share in Philadelphia’s joy.

Cynics noted that in this election year, pandering was in Wolf’s playbook.

The governor wants to spend about $33 billion in the 2018-19 fiscal year, about a $1 billion, or 3.1 percent increase. He’d steer more toward schools, with an emphasis on workforce development. That is supported by traditional unions and pro-business groups alike, which is unusual.

“We have jobs without people and people without jobs, no question about it,” said Gene Barr of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry. “We have to do a better job of getting those two things aligned.”

At 20 minutes, the speech was short. It was also short on specific policy measures, with one notable exception. Wolf, for the fourth straight year, asked for an extraction tax on Marcellus Shale drillers. The governor didn’t ask but rather challenged lawmakers to get it done.

“Ask these oil and gas behemoths to pay their fair share for extracting Pennsylvania’s bountiful resources and we can build a brighter future for Pennsylvania,” Wolf said during his remarks to the joint session gathered in the House chamber.

“It feels a little bit like Groundhog Day,” said Dave Spigelmyer with the Marcellus Shale Coalition, an industry advocate. “Over and over again,” he said of Wolf’s repeated attempts at a severance tax.

Spigelmyer noted that the industry already pays an impact fee that strongly benefits communities with drilling. He said he’s also frustrated that politicians draw attention to the tax drillers don’t pay while ignoring the billions they have contributed.

“The governor talked about Amazon upstairs in the budget address. We’ve (gas drillers) developed two Amazons in the shale fields in investments made here in the last seven or eight years and no one talks about that,” Spigelmyer said.

The governor blamed special interests for the lack of a tax that polls show a majority of Pennsylvanians support.

“Look, I get it. The oil and gas industry, they’re powerful,” Wolf said.

Rep. Brian Ellis (R-Butler) took exception to the remark.

“I’ve been here for 14 years now and I’ve seen money spent on both sides of every issue, so to point out one side is definitely disingenuous,” Ellis said.

But Wolf was in campaign mode and touted his accomplishments over three-plus years. He ticked off higher funding for schools, pension reform, liquor reform, medical marijuana legalization, prison reform, the opioid fight, as accomplishments and laid out a case for re-election. Ironically, sitting directly behind Wolf was House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) who is running to unseat the governor.

But Wolf mostly followed the sage advice of that old song in accentuating the positive and eliminating the negative. He did renew his call for municipalities who use state police to pay extra and he wants funding to put body cams on troopers.

“He said let’s put our partisanship aside and let’s do what’s right for Pennsylvania,” said Rick Bloomingdale of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO. “That’s what we need to do. That’s what voters want.”