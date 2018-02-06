Glatfelter exploring possible sale of paper business

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Glatfelter says it is exploring a possible sale of its specialty paper business.

Eileen L. Beck, the company’s vice president of human resources, said Glatfelter has “decided to explore strategic alternatives” for Specialty Papers, “including a potential sale of the business unit.”

Specialty Papers has a location in Spring Grove and two in Ohio.

“This was not an easy decision, especially given the strong heritage of Specialty Papers and the long-standing relationships with our communities,” Beck said in a statement. “As we plan Glatfelter’s direction, we intend to focus resources on growing our engineered materials businesses, namely Advanced Airlaid Materials and Composite Fibers.”

“We believe Specialty Papers and its employees, customers, and communities would benefit from stewardship that continues to invest in improving the business with a strategy that singularly focuses on Specialty Papers’ many strengths and attributes,” Beck added.

Tuesday’s announcement came as the York-based company reported a net loss of $10.1 million and adjusted earnings of $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016 were reported at $17.6 million.

Glatfelter reported net sales of its Specialty Papers declined 6.9 percent in the quarter, while net sales of its Composite Fibers and Advanced Airlaid Materials increased by 7.7 percent and 3.1 respectively.

“Our Specialty Papers business continued to face challenging market conditions which, when coupled with operating inefficiencies, led to lower profitability during the quarter,” Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in the financial report. “We are encouraged by recent announcements of price increases and additional industry capacity being taken out of the market which should be constructive for the business going forward.”