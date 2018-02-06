Gents’ Nite Out: Valentine’s Gift Package!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner—and what better way to show that special someone how much you care by sending Gent’s Nite Out, a barber-shop style quartet, to sing for them? They joined us in the studio with a quick sample of their traditional harmony-rich music.

A singing Valentine by Gent’s Nite Out comes complete with a long, red rose, a small bag of Hershey Kisses, and a voucher for the annual spring dinner show—a perfect treat for somebody important in your life.

For more information, visit their website or call 717-766-8127.