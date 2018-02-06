Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) – The former sports doctor whose serial sexual abuse of girls and young women upended the gymnastics world was sentenced Monday to a third prison term of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan training center.

Larry Nassar listened to dozens of victims for two days last week and was almost attacked by a man whose three daughters said they were abused. His final sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to penetrating young athletes with ungloved hands when they sought treatment for injuries at Twistars, a gymnastics club that was run by a 2012 U.S. Olympic coach.

The sentence is largely symbolic because the 54-year-old is already assured of spending the rest of his life in prison. Before serving either of his two state sentences, he must first serve 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

In a brief statement before he was sentenced, Nassar attempted to apologize to his victims, saying “It’s impossible to convey the breadth and depth of how sorry I am to each and every one.”